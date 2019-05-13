Greta Van Fleet announce 2019 North American fall tour

Greta Van Fleet have already promised to release their sophomore album soon, but they’re still out here promoting last year’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army. As such, the “boy band version of Led Zeppelin” has extended the “March of the Peaceful Army Tour” into fall.

The Michigan four-piece’s fall dates come on the heels of a string of European summer festival dates and an Australia/New Zealand trek. Once back stateside, the group will begin their new North American leg in Kansas City on September 21st, continuing on to perform in Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Philadelphia, and elsewhere. Throughout the fall, Greta Van Fleet has personally picked Shannon and the Clams as support.

(Buy: Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s Upcoming Tour)

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, May 15th for members of the Peaceful Army Fan Club. Tickets become available to the public on Friday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local. Check out their full itinerary below, and look for tickets to all GVF’s upcoming dates here.

Greta Van Fleet 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/19 – Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

05/22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

06/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

06/27-28 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/09 – Vienna, AT @ Metastadt Open Air

07/10 – Bologna, IT @ Bologna Sonic Park

07/12 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Eaton’s Hill Hotel

09/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

09/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

09/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre

09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre *

09/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas *

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

10/09 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

11/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/06- Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow O2 Academy

11/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 Academy

11/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

11/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

11/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

11/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/21 – Munich< DE @ Zenith

11/24 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

* = w/ Shannon and the Clams