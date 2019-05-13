Greta Van Fleet announce 2019 North American fall tour

Greta Van Fleet have already promised to release their sophomore album soon, but they’re still out here promoting last year’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army. As such, the “boy band version of Led Zeppelin” has extended the “March of the Peaceful Army Tour” into fall.
The Michigan four-piece’s fall dates come on the heels of a string of European summer festival dates and an Australia/New Zealand trek. Once back stateside, the group will begin their new North American leg in Kansas City on September 21st, continuing on to perform in Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Nashville, Philadelphia, and elsewhere. Throughout the fall, Greta Van Fleet has personally picked Shannon and the Clams as support.
(Buy: Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s Upcoming Tour)
Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, May 15th for members of the Peaceful Army Fan Club. Tickets become available to the public on Friday, May 17th, at 10:00 a.m. local. Check out their full itinerary below, and look for tickets to all GVF’s upcoming dates here.
Greta Van Fleet 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
05/18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
05/19 – Columbia, MD @ Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/21 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
05/22 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena
05/24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/25 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
05/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
06/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/04 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/27-28 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival
07/09 – Vienna, AT @ Metastadt Open Air
07/10 – Bologna, IT @ Bologna Sonic Park
07/12 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
09/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Eaton’s Hill Hotel
09/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
09/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
09/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre
09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Starlight Theatre *
09/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas *
09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
10/09 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *
10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
11/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
11/06- Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow O2 Academy
11/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle O2 Academy
11/09 – Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
11/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
11/15 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
11/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/21 – Munich< DE @ Zenith
11/24 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
* = w/ Shannon and the Clams