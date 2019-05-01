Season three trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale hints at all the changes to come: Watch

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

“At least there’s still hope if I’m here.”

Whatever you thought of the resolution to The Handmaid’s Tale in its sophomore season, it certainly sent the series in a curious new direction. *Spoiler* The finale saw June (Elisabeth Moss) stay in Gilead instead of escaping to Canada, in order to become a liberator, somebody with close enough connections to the ruling elite of the show’s repressive oligarchy to make a difference.



The trailer for the third season, which Hulu released today, sees June emerging as a leader in a resistance that doesn’t exist on any record in Gilead, but is slowly building momentum whether those in control are ready to acknowledge it or not.

Granted, resistance has been met with abject cruelty on the show before, so it’s unlikely that change in the series’ world will come without more violence. But at least, at long last, a change seems to be headed for Gilead. Or so viewers can hope.

The third season of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu on June 5th. In the meantime, check out the season trailer, which includes at least one incredibly curious shared moment as a stinger.