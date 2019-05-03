Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Harrison Ford pays his respects to Peter Mayhew: “He invested his soul in the character”

Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, George Lucas, and many more offer touching tributes

by
on May 02, 2019, 11:22pm
0 comments
Peter Mayhew, Harrison Ford, Star Wars
Peter Mayhew and Harrison Ford in Star Wars

It’s a sad day in everyone’s favorite far, far away galaxy.

In the wake of Peter Mayhew’s passing, many of his co-stars and collaborators have paid their respects online. Among them, of course, is Mayhew’s longtime on-screen pal Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo alongside his Chewbacca in four films.

“Peter Mayhew was a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character,” Ford wrote in a statement. “These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca. We were partners in film and friends in life for over 30 years and I loved him. He invested his soul in the character and brought great pleasure to the Star Wars audience.

“Chewbacca was an important part of the success of the films we made together,” he continued. “He knew how important the fans of the franchise were to it’s continued success and he was devoted to them. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all. My thoughts are with his dear wife Angie and his children. Rest easy, my dear friend.”

Ford’s sentiments were echoed by director George Lucas, who wrote in his own statement, “Peter was a wonderful man. He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee: big heart, gentle nature … and I learned to always let him win. He was a good friend and I’m saddened by his passing.”

Mark Hamill also tweeted his respects, writing: “He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I’m grateful for the memories we shared & I’m a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars.”

He also shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos, all of which you can view below. We’ve also gathered a few more tributes that have been posted online from his co-stars, particularly Billy Dee Williams, Rian Johnson, and CEO Bob Iger.

Previous Story
Sonic the Hedgehog director promises to change design after fans expressed terror at human teeth
Next Story
Eminem joins Logic on new single “Homicide”: Stream
No comments