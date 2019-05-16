Hatchie is living her best tour life in the video for new single “Obsessed”: Watch

Hatchie

We’ve been obsessed with Hatchie lately, and now it looks like she’s obsessed, too.

Hatchie shared a brand new single called “Obsessed”, in which she details her obsession with a crush and the all-consuming nature of such. As she sings in a whispery voice, guitars cushion her voice, fading in and out like a crossover of stringy ’90s indie rock, gentle shoegaze, and electronic dream pop. It bodes well for the rest of Hatchie’s debut album, Keepsake, which drops June 21st via Double Double Whammy.



The song’s music video elevates the song’s hazy appeal and charming simplicity. In the video, compiled tour footage shows Hatchie and the rest of her bandmates goofing around on the road, dancing outside of restaurants, shotgunning beers, and jumping around on hotel beds. It’s the type of youthful, endless energy the song itself channels. Check it out below.

“Obsessed” is the latest song from Hatchie to show off her skills as a dream pop singer-songwriter. Earlier this year, she released “Stay With Me”, a song practically made for crying in the club, as well as “Without a Blush”, where she dabbles in shoegaze waves.

After wrapping up a North American tour opening for Girlpool, it looks like Hatchie has more live flair to bring to the stage. She just announced a fall North American headlining tour. It kicks off at Great Scott in Boston on September 5th and wraps up in Vancouver at Fortune Sound Club on September 29th. Before that, she will open for Japanese Breakfast in Central Park and will perform at festivals like Primavera Sound, Heartland Festival, and Big Pineapple Music Festival. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Hatchie 2019 Tour Dates:

05/17 — Melbourne, AUS @ Northcote Social Club

05/18 — Sydney, AUS @ The Landsdowne

05/24 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Foundry

05/25 — Sunshine Coast, AUS @ Big Pineapple Music Festival

05/29 — BARCELONA, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/03 — Stokholm, SE @ Obaren

06/05 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/08 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

06/09 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

06/11 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

06/12 — London, UK @ The Moth Club

06/13 — Manchester, UK @ YES

06/14 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/24 — New York, NY @ SummerStage at Central Park #

09/05 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wold Cafe Live

09/07 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9

09/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/10 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

09/11 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/13 — Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/17 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/20 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/27 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

# = w/ Japanese Breakfast