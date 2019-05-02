John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam Devine get sinful in first teaser for The Righteous Gemstones: Watch

Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine in The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Out of all the new series dropping in 2019, very few are as exciting (or as star-studded) as The Righteous Gemstones. Danny McBrid’s forthcoming comedy for HBO has a lot going for it — above all being its hook — and today’s teaser trailer only proves as much.

It’s only a little over a minute, but already we get a sense of the hilarious chemistry between co-stars McBride, John Goodman, and Adam Devine. As previously reported, the three play world-famous televangelists with a penchant for deviance and greed.



In other words, McBride is operating from the same left-of-the-dial premise that fueled his past series such as Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals. Again, though, that religious hook is priceless, especially with this team, and we’re jonesing to enjoy this each week.

Watch below.

The Righteous Gemstones arrives this August. In addition to starring, McBride is writing, directing, and executive producing the series alongside longtime partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. He’ll also be joined on screen by former Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins.