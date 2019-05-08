HBO unveils first teaser for Watchmen TV series: Watch

HBO's Watchmen

HBO has unveiled the first look at its forthcoming adaptation of Watchmen.

Lost and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof spearheaded the new take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ classic graphic novel, which was previously adapted for film in 2009. Lindelof said his episodic series isn’t a sequel, but rather a “remix” of Moore and Gibbon’s original comics.



As such, the series will take place several years after the end of the story as told in Moore and Gibbons’ comics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Watchmen stars Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Miami Vice’s own Don Johnson (!), and Jeremy Irons, who plays the anti-villain Ozymandias.

It’s scheduled to premiere in the fall. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are handling the music.