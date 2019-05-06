Batman Begins screenwriter to reboot Hellraiser

Hellraiser

For over a decade, a remake of Hellraiser has been burning alive in development hell. What started with series creator Clive Barker eventually was handed over to Patrick Lussier and Todd Farmer and then back to Barker with even the promise of Doug Bradley attached to return.

Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, Spyglass Media Group has tapped Batman Begins and Man of Steel screenwriter David S. Goyer to crack this proverbial puzzle box for what’s being described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining.”



“Clive and I go back more than 30 years together,” said Spyglass CEO Gary Barber in a statement. “For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

Goyer echoed those sentiments, adding, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Whatever comes to fruition, it has to be better than the six direct-to-video sequels that have followed in the wake of 1996’s Bloodline. Since then, the franchise has only plumbed the depths of hell for the worse, losing any of the imaginative appeal that made the original entries so haunting.

Even so, one has to hope they give Doug Bradley a call. As we discovered with the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, there are some classic horror villains you just can’t recast, and Pinhead is certainly one of them. Here’s hoping he comes back to the chain gang.

The same goes for composer Christopher Young, whose iconic score aided the terror that fueled the 1987 original. Below, you can stream our recent interview with the maestro as he discusses what he learned from Barker on the set, in addition to his other celebrated works.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS