Hellyeah announce new album and tour; Nevada county dubs May 11th “Vinnie Paul Day”

Hellyeah

Hellyeah have announced details of their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, which will mark the band’s final LP featuring the drumming of the late Vinnie Paul.

Welcome Home will arrive on September 27th via Eleven Seven Music and will feature 10 new songs driven by the band’s “love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother.”



In anticipation of the album’s release, fans will get treated to a new music video for the album’s title track this Friday, May 17th. Pre-orders for Welcome Home are available here and come with a download of the title track. The band previously released the single “333”.

Additionally, Hellyeah will hit the road on a U.S. tour in July, and the run will mark the band’s first to feature new drummer Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour. Tour dates can be seen below, with more shows set to be announced shortly.

“While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour,” bass player Kyle Sanders said in a statement. “As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever…and we know that.”

Mayorga made his debut with Hellyeah over the weekend in Las Vegas, when the band played its first show since Paul passed away from a heart condition last June. To mark the occasion, Clark County, Nevada, officially dubbed May 11th as “Vinnie Paul Day”. Las Vegas was Paul’s residence for a number of years up until to his death last year.

Hellyeah 2019 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

07/24 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

07/26 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

07/27 – Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres

07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/30 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

08/01 – Green Bay, WI @ The Green Bay Distillery

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Summit

08/04 – Sturgis, SD @ Iron Horse Saloon

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

08/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

08/13 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

08/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues