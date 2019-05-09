Here’s your first look at Nickelodeon’s new All That revival

All That, photo via Entertainment Weekly

A few months ago, word spread that Nickelodeon partnered with Kenan Thompson to revive All That. With a new generation of stars and plenty of comedic talent out there, the iconic ’90s sketch comedy series would do well in today’s climate. So it should come as no surprise that the revival is coming along well so far.

On Thursday, they revealed that original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Josh Server will officially guest-star. Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive first look at the mini reunion, as Nickelodeon wants to have the All That revival up and running in time for summer — which is mere months away. Check out the photo of the three above.



(Read: What Ever Happened to the Kids from Nickelodeon’s All That?)

Nickelodeon has not yet announced who the new group of young comedians will be. What we do know, though, is that Thompson and Mitchell were tapped as executive producers. Best of all, the ’90s nostalgia doesn’t stop with a few original cast member cameos; the All That revival will bring back classic sketches like Good Burger, Vital Information, and Loud Librarian.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. It went on to be as beloved as it was successful, introducing the world to future stars like Thompson, Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, and even Jamie Spears.

(Ranking: Every Are You Afraid of the Dark? Episode From Worst to Best)

Expect to see more ’90s revivals in the future, too. Last year, Nickelodeon revealed plans to reboot other classics like Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Clarissa Explains It All. They also launched a streaming service for viewers to watch dozens of original episodes.

In the meantime, get hyped for the reunion by getting the original opening stuck in your head. May the revival score a theme song as good as this one.