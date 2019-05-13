Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel is in the works

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Hollywood’s endless quest to mine every last ounce of 90’s childhood nostalgia has led Disney to begin development on a reboot/sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

According to Slash Film, Shrunk is described as a “legecyequel” that will exist in the same universe as the 1989 original and its two sequels, 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.



Disney favorite Josh Gad is reportedly in line to play Adam Szalinski, the son of Rick Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. Adam will reportedly follow his father’s lead by… shrinking his kids.

Though initially conceived with Disney’s new streaming platform in mind, the studio has since reversed course and now intends to give Shruk a theatrical release, Slash Film reports.

Revisit the trailer for the original film below: