Hopscotch reveals 2019 lineup: Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Purple Mountains among highlights

Sleater Kinney

Hopscotch Music Festival has revealed its 2019 lineup. Celebrating its 10 years, the self-described experimental and underground festival returns to venues throughout downtown Raleigh, North Carolina between September 5th and 7th, 2019.

The lineup is highlighted by Sleater-Kinney’s first confirmed live appearance in two years, plus one of the first public performances from David Berman’s new project, Purple Mountains. Other notable acts include CHVRCHES, James Blake, Jenny Lewis, Deerhunter, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dirty Projectors, Faye Webster, and Lucy Dacus.



Also playing are Little Brother, Raphael Saadiq, Boris, The Messthetics, Snail Mail, JPEGMAFIA, Joey Purp, Matt Martians, Gruff Rhys, Ryley Walker, The Watson Twins, Pharmakon, David Nance Group, and Lute, among others.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Thursday, May 23rd through Hopscotch’s website.