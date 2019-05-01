Hot Water Music announce new EP, unveil “Rebellion Story”: Stream

Hot Water Music, via Epitaph Records

Post-hardcore veterans Hot Water Music will release a new EP titled Shake Up the Shadows via Epitaph Records on May 24th, and they’ve unveiled the single “Rebellion Story” (listen below).

For the new EP, singer-guitarist Chuck Ragan brought some of the vibe of his more folk-leaning solo career, stating, “I’ve never stopped singing or performing and along with that comes learning just how far I can push things.”



As far as the lyrical themes, Ragan added, “I think we’re living in a really volatile and terrifying time where people are turning a blind eye to the hatred that’s happening in this world and thinking of themselves rather than the big picture. I think that sentiment is present in these new songs the way it has always kind of been there in our music.”

The Gainesville, Florida, band — rounded out by singer-guitarist Chris Wollard, bassist Jason Black, and drummer George Rebelo — formed roughly 25 years ago, having released eight full-length albums along the way. To celebrate the milestone, Hot Water Music have scheduled a run of 25th anniversary shows at a handful of US cities, extending into 2020. See the itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Take a listen to “Rebellion Story” below, and pre-order the Shake Up the Shadows EP at this location. It follows the release of the band’s 2017 album, Light it Up.

Shake Up the Shadows Artwork:

Shake Up the Shadows Tracklist:

01. By Any Means

02. Shake Up The Shadows

03. Denatured

04. Rebellion Story

05. Afar and Away

Hot Water Music 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

07/26 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

07/27 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

09/14 – Saint Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at The Amp

02/20 – Richmond, VA @The Broadberry

02/21 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry