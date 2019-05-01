Hulu releases trailer for upcoming Veronica Mars reboot: Watch

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars

Last month, Hulu announced its Veronica Mars reboot would be coming to the streaming service on July 26th. The upcoming eight-episode series, which features Kristen Bell reprising her taser-loving titular character, will serve as the fourth season of the teen detective drama. Now, an official trailer reveals new information on the mystery Mars will (hopefully) solve over the course of the forthcoming Hulu original.

The series, which picks up five years after the 2014 Kickstarter-funded Veronica Mars films, will follow Mars as she investigates spring-break murders in the fictional California town of Neptune. Via voiceover, Bell explains, “Spring break was always sketchy, but this was worse. Neptune was experiencing a crime wave.” Next, the trailer shows visuals of an exploding motel, plus classic clips of Mars picking locks and with her trusty camera in tow. The amateur detective is also seen with returning stars Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni as well as new guest cast members Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons.



However, the trailer is not all beachside carnage. “When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don’t develop a keen sense of mercy,” says Mars to start the clip, while the clip shows the young star being mugged. Showcasing her sassy side, Mars takes a photo of her assailant, gleefully declaring, “for the ‘Gram!”

You can watch the new trailer for the Rob Thomas-created series below.