IDLES share new track “Mercedes Marxist”: Stream

IDLES

Bristol punks IDLES stormed across the pond last year with their politically powered sophomore album, Joy as an Act of Resistance. As they gear up for a largely sold-out US tour behind the effort, the band has today unleashed a new single called “Mercedes Marxist”.

Taken from the Resistance sessions, the track bristles with an unseated anger. Joe Talbot growls almost melodically over antsy guitars, singing, “They gambled all our pride/ They want money instead/ They gone and speared my side/ I think they want me dead.” Take a listen below.



IDLES’ upcoming tour, which kicks off tomorrow night in Albany, New York, includes festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, and Lowlands in The Netherlands. They’ve also added a handful of fall shows around ACL, so find their full itinerary below. Get tickets to all their gigs — even the sold-out ones! — here.

IDLES 2019 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Albany, NY @ Jupiter Hall *

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Curtain Club *

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up *

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s *

05/31 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11-13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

06/13-16 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/13-16 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/21 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/27 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call

07/02-03 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/04-06 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock for People

07/05 – Arras, FR @ Camping Main Square Festival

07/04-07 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/04-08 – Cahors, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/25-28 – Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling

07/25-28 – Derby, UK @ Y Not Festival

07/25-28 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

07/26-28 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/07-13 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/08-10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/08 – Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/14-17 – Saint-Mal, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/22-25 – Northamptonshire, UK @ Shambala Festival

08/31 – Bristol, UK @ The Downs

10/07-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park ^

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club %

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale %

10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

* = w/ Fontaines D.C.

# = w/ A Place To Bury Strangers

^ = w/ Surfbort

% = w/ Preoccupations