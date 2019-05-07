IDLES share new track “Mercedes Marxist”: Stream

Bristol punks IDLES stormed across the pond last year with their politically powered sophomore album, Joy as an Act of Resistance. As they gear up for a largely sold-out US tour behind the effort, the band has today unleashed a new single called “Mercedes Marxist”.
Taken from the Resistance sessions, the track bristles with an unseated anger. Joe Talbot growls almost melodically over antsy guitars, singing, “They gambled all our pride/ They want money instead/ They gone and speared my side/ I think they want me dead.” Take a listen below.
IDLES’ upcoming tour, which kicks off tomorrow night in Albany, New York, includes festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Glastonbury, and Lowlands in The Netherlands. They’ve also added a handful of fall shows around ACL, so find their full itinerary below. Get tickets to all their gigs — even the sold-out ones! — here.
IDLES 2019 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Albany, NY @ Jupiter Hall *
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
05/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *
05/12 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *
05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
05/16 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Curtain Club *
05/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *
05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up *
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *
05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s *
05/31 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/11-13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
06/13-16 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/13-16 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/21 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/23 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/27 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen
06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Siren’s Call
07/02-03 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/04-06 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock for People
07/05 – Arras, FR @ Camping Main Square Festival
07/04-07 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes de Belfort
07/04-08 – Cahors, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/11-13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/11 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/25-28 – Penrith, UK @ Kendal Calling
07/25-28 – Derby, UK @ Y Not Festival
07/25-28 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling
07/26-28 – Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #
07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/07-13 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/08-10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/08 – Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/14-17 – Saint-Mal, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/15-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/16-18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/22-25 – Northamptonshire, UK @ Shambala Festival
08/31 – Bristol, UK @ The Downs
10/07-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park ^
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club %
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale %
10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %
* = w/ Fontaines D.C.
# = w/ A Place To Bury Strangers
^ = w/ Surfbort
% = w/ Preoccupations