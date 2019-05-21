Immolation announce 2019 North American tour with Blood Incantation

Immolation

New York death metal legends Immolation have announced an expansive North American outing, dubbed the “The Last Atonement Tour”. In a truly infernal pairing, the band will be supported by rising Denver death metal act Blood Incantation, sharing the road for more than a month. See the full itinerary below.

Immolation have been one of the most consistent acts in extreme metal, with roots in the late ’80s death metal scene via guitarist Robert Vigna’s first band Rigor Mortis. Ten albums into their steady carrier of brutality, the band has been able to grow alongside the genre they helped create, having most recently released Atonement in 2017.



“The death metal scene certainly had its ups and downs over the years, going through phases where it seemed like the music was losing its momentum and popularity, only to spring back in full force a few years later,” bassist and vocalist Ross Dolan told Decibel in 2017. “It weathered the many storms that came its way, brushing off the trends and always returning back to the core of what made it what it was.”

It was a foreshadowing statement, as Blood Incantation are definitive proof of death metal’s recent renaissance. It’s a good time to be a death metal fan.

Immolation w/ Blood Incantation tour dates:

09/19 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall

09/20 – Elmhurst, NY @ Blackthorn 51

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

09/22 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

09/24 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/26 – Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

09/27 – Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s

09/28 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

10/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway

10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s

10/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red

10/09 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Malone’s

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

10/16 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

10/17 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Ballroom

10/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social

10/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

10/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Walker’s Point Music Hall

10/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

10/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/25 – Ottawa, ON @ Maverick’s

10/26 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti

10/27 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Bar Le Magog

10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes

10/29 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club