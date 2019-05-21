Immolation announce 2019 North American tour with Blood Incantation

New York death metal legends Immolation have announced an expansive North American outing, dubbed the “The Last Atonement Tour”. In a truly infernal pairing, the band will be supported by rising Denver death metal act Blood Incantation, sharing the road for more than a month. See the full itinerary below.
Immolation have been one of the most consistent acts in extreme metal, with roots in the late ’80s death metal scene via guitarist Robert Vigna’s first band Rigor Mortis. Ten albums into their steady carrier of brutality, the band has been able to grow alongside the genre they helped create, having most recently released Atonement in 2017.
“The death metal scene certainly had its ups and downs over the years, going through phases where it seemed like the music was losing its momentum and popularity, only to spring back in full force a few years later,” bassist and vocalist Ross Dolan told Decibel in 2017. “It weathered the many storms that came its way, brushing off the trends and always returning back to the core of what made it what it was.”
It was a foreshadowing statement, as Blood Incantation are definitive proof of death metal’s recent renaissance. It’s a good time to be a death metal fan.
Immolation w/ Blood Incantation tour dates:
09/19 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall
09/20 – Elmhurst, NY @ Blackthorn 51
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
09/22 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
09/24 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/26 – Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar
09/27 – Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s
09/28 – Winter Park, FL @ The Haven
09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
10/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
10/05 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios
10/06 – Denver, CO @ Herman’s Hideaway
10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joe’s
10/08 – Tempe, AZ @ Club Red
10/09 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
10/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Malone’s
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Dantes
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
10/16 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
10/17 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Ballroom
10/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Good Will Social
10/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
10/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Walker’s Point Music Hall
10/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
10/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
10/24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/25 – Ottawa, ON @ Maverick’s
10/26 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti
10/27 – Sherbrooke, QC @ Bar Le Magog
10/28 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes
10/29 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club