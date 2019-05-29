Menu
Creepy trailer for In Fabric finds the Devil in a red dress: Watch

Peter Strickland's Duke of Burgundy followup brings terror to the department store

by
on May 29, 2019, 7:05pm
Haunted dress in A24's In Fabric
In Fabric (A24)

Sorry, Shorty Long and William “Mickey” Stevenson, but the Devil doesn’t wear a blue dress. At least, not according to Duke of Burgundy director Peter Strickland, whose latest feature, In Fabric, finds a demon in red threads.

Although the film’s billed as a horror comedy, the trailer suggests another unnerving rollercoaster from A24 as we watch Marianne Jean-Baptiste contend with a haunted red dress. Okay, that sounds a little funny, but it sure doesn’t look it.

Watch below.

In addition to Baptiste, the film stars Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. It joins A24’s ever-expanding roster of chilling indie horror, the likes of which include Ari Aster’s forthcoming Hereditary followup, Midsommar.

Currently, the film is set for release in the UK on June 28th with a US release to follow.

