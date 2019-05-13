In Photos: The Hollywood Vampires rock new songs and classic covers in San Francisco (5/12)

The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner

The Hollywood Vampires — the band featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry — are out on tour in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Rise, stopping at San Francisco’s Warfied Theatre on Sunday night (May 12th).

With the new album set to drop in June 21st, fans got to hear the band play a number of new songs, including the single “Who’s Laughing Now”, as well as “I Want My Now”, “Git From Round Me”, “We Gotta Rise”, and “The Boogieman Surprise”.



The set also included three cover songs that appear on the new album: “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” (Johnny Thunders), “Heroes” (David Bowie), and “People Who Died” (Jim Carroll Band).

(Buy: Tickets to The Hollywood Vampires)

Among the other highlights were two of Cooper’s classics — “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out” — and covers of AC/DC’s “The Jack” and The Who’s “Baba O’Riley.”

Our photographer was at the San Francisco to capture the set, and you can see a full gallery below.

Meanwhile, the previous night’s show in Los Angeles saw guest appearances from Marilyn Manson (“I’m Eighteen”) and Steven Tyler (“The Train Kept A-Rollin'”). Watch footage of those performances below.

Photo Gallery – The Hollywood Vampires in San Francisco on May 12th (click to enlarge and scroll through):

The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)

Video of Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson joining The Hollywood Vampires onstage in LA on May 11th:

Setlist (San Francisco):

I Want My Now

Raise the Dead

As Bad As I Am

Five to One / Break on Through (The Doors cover)

The Jack (AC/DC cover)

Who’s Laughing Now

The Boogieman Surprise

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

My Dead Drunk Friends

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

“Heroes”(David Bowie cover)

Git From Round Me

I’m Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover)

People Who Died (The Jim Carroll Band cover)

The Train Kept A-Rollin'(Tiny Bradshaw cover)

Encore:

We Gotta Rise

School’s Out(Alice Cooper cover)