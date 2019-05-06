Incubus announce Make Yourself 20th anniversary tour

Incubus have announced a fall tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough third album, Make Yourself.

Entitled the “20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond” tour, the lengthy trek will take the funk rockers to 39 North American cities. Kicking off on Friday the 13th (gulp) at Denver, Colorado’s Fillmore Auditorium, the itinerary includes stops in Seattle, Santa Barbara, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and dozens more. Dub Trio, Wild Belle, and Le Butcherettes will provide support on select dates.



Tickets go on sale May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via LiveNation, after which you can check the secondary market on StubHub. VIP packages include backstage tour, on-stage photo opps, pre-show jam session access, and side-stage viewing. Find the complete schedule below.

(Buy Tickets to Incubus’ Upcoming Tour)

Incubus “20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond” 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater *

09/18 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

09/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

10/03 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre #

10/11 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort #

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre #

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts #

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit #

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

10/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall ^

11/09 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre ^

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre ^

11/12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

11/15 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace ^

11/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

11/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

11/22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

11/24 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ^

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans ^

11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

11/29 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts ^

11/30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theater ^

12/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center ^

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

12/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

12/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

12/07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

* = w/ Dub Trio

# = w/ Wild Belle

^ = w/ Le Butcherettes

Revisit the Make Yourself smash single “Pardon Me”: