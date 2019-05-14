Long-awaited Invader Zim movie will land on Netflix this summer

Invader Zim (Nickelodeon)

GIR will report for duty, and sooner than anticipated.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Netflix had acquired new films for two previous Nickelodeon mainstays: Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim. While it’s still unclear when Rocko will re-modernize his animated life, Netflix announced this afternoon that Zim will land this summer.



“Yay! We’re Doomed! Jhonen Vasquez’s Invader Zim movie, Enter the Florpus, lands on Netflix this summer!” they confirmed on Twitter.

The news should thrill fans of the cult series, especially since the movie was first announced two years ago. Despite a trailer dropping at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, mum’s been the word for the series — that is, until now.

The latest chapter in Vasquez’s animated series finds Zim discovering that The Almighty Tallest never had any intentions of coming to Earth. As a result, he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis Dib has been waiting for.

Catch a trailer below.