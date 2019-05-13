J Balvin announces North American “Arcoiris Tour”

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has mapped out a North American fall tour in support of his Vibras album.
The “Arcoiris Tour” officially launches September 11th in Atlanta and then heads off to Miami, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Tulsa. The itinerary also includes visits to Phoenix, El Paso, San Jose, and Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 26th. Lyanno and Eladio Carrion have been tapped as openers on select dates.
Buy: Tickets to J Balvin’s Upcoming Tour Dates)
Balvin’s new tour dates follow a series of summer festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, the Netherland’s PinkPop Festival, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Osheaga in Montreal, and Baja Beach Fest in Mexico.
Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th via Ticketmaster.
J Balvin 2019 Tour Dates:
05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06-08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/08-10 – Landgraaf, NL @ PinkPop Festival
07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/16-17 – Rosarito Beach, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/30 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseu de Puerto Rico
09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
09/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
09/28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/06 – Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Hidalgo Arena
10/10 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theatre
10/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
10/23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort & Spa
10/25 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
During his Coachella performance last month, Balvin brought out Rosalía to perform their “Con Altura” collaboration. Revisit that single below.