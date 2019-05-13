J Balvin announces North American “Arcoiris Tour”

J Balvin, photo by Debi Del Grande

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin has mapped out a North American fall tour in support of his Vibras album.

The “Arcoiris Tour” officially launches September 11th in Atlanta and then heads off to Miami, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Tulsa. The itinerary also includes visits to Phoenix, El Paso, San Jose, and Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 26th. Lyanno and Eladio Carrion have been tapped as openers on select dates.



Buy: Tickets to J Balvin’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Balvin’s new tour dates follow a series of summer festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, the Netherland’s PinkPop Festival, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Osheaga in Montreal, and Baja Beach Fest in Mexico.

Consult the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 17th via Ticketmaster.

J Balvin 2019 Tour Dates:

05/30-06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06-08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/08-10 – Landgraaf, NL @ PinkPop Festival

07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

08/01-04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02-04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/16-17 – Rosarito Beach, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

08/30 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseu de Puerto Rico

09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

09/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06 – Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Hidalgo Arena

10/10 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theatre

10/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

10/23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort & Spa

10/25 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

During his Coachella performance last month, Balvin brought out Rosalía to perform their “Con Altura” collaboration. Revisit that single below.