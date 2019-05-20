J. Cole assists Ty Dolla $ign on new song “Purple Emoji”: Stream

J. Cole has hopped on a new song from Ty Dolla $ign. Titled “Purple Emoji”, it features soulful production from MXXWLL, and lustful, longing rhymes from the Dreamville rapper.

“Black angel with the regular name/ Strangers I could never contain my passion for you,” Cole says during his turn with the mic. “In public I know that you loving/ I’m trying to put one more little boy in your stomach/ No fronting I keep it 100/ If you was to leave me I know I’m gonna plummet.”



Take a listen below.

(Read: The 20 Highest Paid Rappers)

“Purple Emoji” is expected to appear on Ty new album, which he’s currently finishing up. As he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the collaboration came together completely by chance. He and Cole happened to be at the same studio on the same day — conveniently at the exact time Ty was recording with Kanye West.

“I was at this studio called Jungle City in New York working on Yandhi with Kanye,” he told Lowe. “And then just turns out Cole was in the room right next to me. When I saw him I was like bro I got something to play you,” he detailed. “I’m like, ‘Yo, I just did this one I thought would be crazy for both of us.’ So he came in my room, I played it for him immediately and he did his verse in five minutes.”

Ty’s last LP was 2017’s Beach House, but he’s teamed up with ScHoolboy Q and Kehlani in recent months. As for Cole, he debuted his Dreamville Festival in North Carolina in April and reportedly has recorded music with Drake. His last full-length was the acclaimed KOD from 2018.