Jack White receives honorary doctorate from Wayne State University

Jack White, photo by Debi Del Grande

Jack White has long been a renaissance man. Following up last year’s experimental solo album Boarding House Reach, this year he revived The Raconteurs after a decade. Plus, the sought-after producer and guitarist maintains his own record label, Third Man Records, and has spearheaded documentary series like 2017’s American Epic. Now, White has added a new accolade to the list, as later today, he’ll officially become a doctor.

White is one of three figures set to receive an honorary doctorate from Wayne State University on Friday. The rock icon will attend the school’s graduation ceremony in his hometown of Detroit to accept “an honorary doctor of humane letters degree for his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts as one of the most prolific and renowned artists of the past two decades.” The Dead Weather co-founder will be joined by fellow honorees Florine Mark, president and CEO of the WW Group (fka Weight Watchers), and Earl Lewis, a leading social justice scholar and champion.



(Read: These are the 10 rarest Jack White records, according to Third Man Records)

A press release from Wayne State University reads,

“On Friday, May 3, during the 9 a.m. ceremony, White will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree for his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts as one of the most prolific and renowned artists of the past two decades.

Born and raised in southwest Detroit, White graduated from Cass Technical High School, worked as an upholsterer and played in underground bands before founding The White Stripes, a garage rock duo that revolutionized music. White has won 12 Grammy Awards, and all three of his solo albums have reached number one on Billboard charts. Rolling Stone recognized him as one of ‘The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.’ He has collaborated with Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Beyoncé, to name a few.”

Congrats, Dr. White.