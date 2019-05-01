Jaden Smith to play Kanye in Showtime series

Kanye West and Jaden Smith

Kanye West and Jaden Smith are taking their talents to Showtime for what’s described as a limited half-hour anthology series “examining the many doors of perception.”

Entitled Ominverse, the project is the brainchild of West, his longtime manager Scooter Braun, and writer Lee Sung Jin. The first season will explore the Ego through the alternative reality of West, whose younger self will be played by Smith. Lee, whose credits include Silicon Valley, Undone, and the forthcoming Tuca & Bertie, will pen the series.



Though Ominverse marks Kanye’s first foray into television, it’s by no means his first attempt. Back in 2007, he filmed a pilot for a hip-hop puppet show called Alligator Boots. It was on the set of the pilot where Kanye first met his future wife, Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Kanye delivered the first public staging of his Sunday Service series at Coachella. He’s believed to be working on a new album, but we haven’t heard much on that front in a while.