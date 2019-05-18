Jamila Woods performs “Baldwin”, “Zora”, and “Holy” on CBS This Morning: Watch

Jamila Woods performs on CBS This Morning

Last week, Chicago’s own Jamila Woods released what is going to go down as one of this year’s strongest efforts, LEGACY! LEGACY!. The day after the album dropped, the neo-soul singer appeared on CBS This Morning for a three-song performance to highlight some of the record’s powerful beauty.

Woods delivered unsurprisingly gorgeous renditions of standout track “Holy”, as well as singles “Zora” and “Baldwin”. Collaborator and Social Experiment trumpeter Nico Segal joined her the latter song.



Revisit all three performances below, and catch Woods live IRL by getting tickets to her upcoming tour dates here.

Revisit Woods’ appearance on This Must Be the Gig from earlier in the year:

