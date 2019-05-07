Jamila Woods shares James Baldwin-inspired song featuring Nico Segal, “Baldwin”: Stream

Jamila Woods' "Baldwin" artwork

Jamila Woods is back with a new single called “Baldwin”. It’s her fourth preview track off LEGACY! LEGACY!, the follow-up to her 2106 breakthrough album HEAVN, which drops May 10th via Jagjaguwar.

“Baldwin” sees Woods croon lightly through a mellow, upbeat R&B groove. Cushioning the chorus are waves of trumpet, courtesy of Nico Segal of The Social Experiment and the newly launched Intellexual. Whereas earlier singles “Giovanni”, “Zora”, and “Eartha” have rhythm-heavy goalposts, “Baldwin” burns a bit slower, taking its time to place the emphasis on Woods’ vocals.



(Listen: Jamila Woods on Finding Live Music Through the Church)

According to a press release, “Baldwin” takes inspiration from the renowned novelist, playwright, and activist James Baldwin, particularly the “Letter to My Nephew” in his book The Fire Next Time. “He had an incredible ability to speak about whiteness in a way that was hard-hitting and nuanced,” Woods explained in a statment. “[He] delivered some of the most elegant reads to white America, providing me a lens to think about how I see whiteness at work in my world today.”

Check out the song and its lyric video below.

Woods recently announced an extensive tour in support of LEGACY! LEGACY!, and you can get tickets here. You can buy a copy of her album when you catch her live, or snag a pre-order right now.

Segal recently teamed up with Nate Fox for their latest project, Intellexual. The new group released their self-titled debut album last month, which sees guest appearances by Francis and the Lights, Vic Mensa, Raury, Ric Wilson, and more.