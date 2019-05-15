Jemaine Clement joins cast of Avatar sequels

Jemaine Clement at What We Do in the Shadows SXSW World Premiere, photo by Heather Kaplan

Pandora has a new citizen.

As Variety reports, Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement has joined the cast of James Cameron’s forthcoming (and yet still far-reaching) Avatar sequels.



“I’ve loved Jemaine’s work for years and I’m really pumped that he’s joining our cast as Ian Garvin, one of my favorite characters,” Cameron said in a statement.

Clement follows new additions to the cast that include Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin. They’ll join Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver, who played our favorite heroes in the 2009 original. 2009. 2009. 2009!

(Interview: Jemaine Clement: People Places Conversations)

Of course, let’s not forget that the film was recently delayed another year to December 17th, 2021, thanks to the recent Fox buyout by Disney. That means its three sequels will arrive on 2023, 2025, and 2027. This writer will be over 40 by then.

Cameron will direct all four sequels. He penned the first sequel’s screenplay with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno.

Although Endgame sunk Cameron’s Titanic at the box office, the first Avatar remains the world’s highest grossing film, and went on to win a Best Picture nomination at the 2010 Oscars. These sequels, however, are quite a risk for Disney and Fox.

Here’s a song for you, James.