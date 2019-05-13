Jenny Lewis launches her own strain of weed

Jenny Lewis, photo by Ben Kaye

Earlier this spring, Jenny Lewis celebrated the release of her new album with a star-studded listening party featuring Beck, Jim James, St. Vincent, Jeff Goldblum, and others. Now, the impressive On the Line has inspired Lewis to launch her own strain of weed.

In collaboration with cannabis cultivator Glass House Farms, the indie rocker presents a handpicked hybrid strain called The Rabbit Hole. Inspired by her new record, Lewis’ special product features a Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content. Per a statement, it’s believed the origins of the strain date back to a 1991 Grateful Dead concert.

Although Lewis is a new entrepreneur in the cannabis game, she’s long enjoyed marijuana’s benefits. In a recent interview with The Cut, Lewis — who owns a mini gold pot-leaf necklace — talked about her love of weed and how it factors into her daily life:

“I didn’t smoke weed for two weeks, which was really good,” she tells me. “And then, I did smoke weed. Honestly, I prefer being stoned.” A typical day for her involves waking up around 8:30 a.m., going for a hike or to yoga class, getting some work done, and then getting stoned and playing music, before she settles in to FaceTime her friends, whom she’s leaned on heavily during these past few years.”

(Album of the Week: Jenny Lewis’ On the Line Navigates Life Changes with Verve and Wit)

The Rabbit Hole is available now in five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls in select dispensaries in Los Angeles and California-area Glass House Farms retail partners such as Sweet & Flower Melrose, The Pottery, and Sweet Flower Studio City.

To coincide with cannabis news, Lewis has also expanded her already jam-packed tour schedule with new fall dates in Phoenix, Austin, Tulsa, and Mobile. Find her updated live itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *

06/12 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *

06/14 – New Haven, CT @College Street *

06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *

06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival

06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *

06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *

06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up

07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall

07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic

09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie

Revisit Lewis’ appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, in which they talk about the new record and what it’s like being “emo as f*ck.”

