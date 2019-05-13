Jenny Lewis launches her own strain of weed

Earlier this spring, Jenny Lewis celebrated the release of her new album with a star-studded listening party featuring Beck, Jim James, St. Vincent, Jeff Goldblum, and others. Now, the impressive On the Line has inspired Lewis to launch her own strain of weed.
In collaboration with cannabis cultivator Glass House Farms, the indie rocker presents a handpicked hybrid strain called The Rabbit Hole. Inspired by her new record, Lewis’ special product features a Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content. Per a statement, it’s believed the origins of the strain date back to a 1991 Grateful Dead concert.
Although Lewis is a new entrepreneur in the cannabis game, she’s long enjoyed marijuana’s benefits. In a recent interview with The Cut, Lewis — who owns a mini gold pot-leaf necklace — talked about her love of weed and how it factors into her daily life:
“I didn’t smoke weed for two weeks, which was really good,” she tells me. “And then, I did smoke weed. Honestly, I prefer being stoned.” A typical day for her involves waking up around 8:30 a.m., going for a hike or to yoga class, getting some work done, and then getting stoned and playing music, before she settles in to FaceTime her friends, whom she’s leaned on heavily during these past few years.”
The Rabbit Hole is available now in five-packs of half-gram pre-rolls in select dispensaries in Los Angeles and California-area Glass House Farms retail partners such as Sweet & Flower Melrose, The Pottery, and Sweet Flower Studio City.
To coincide with cannabis news, Lewis has also expanded her already jam-packed tour schedule with new fall dates in Phoenix, Austin, Tulsa, and Mobile. Find her updated live itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/24 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *
06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *
06/12 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *
06/14 – New Haven, CT @College Street *
06/15 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
06/16 — Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival
06/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *
06/20 — Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *
06/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *
06/22 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up
07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall
07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent
08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic
09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie
