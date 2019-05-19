Jersey Shore’s Ronnie spent $30,000 on ab liposuction

Ronnie's Jersey Shore

Never question the commitment of a reality TV star.

During a recent appearance on The Doctors, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed that he liposuction on his abs, a procedure that cost $30,000.



“I’ve always been a workout fanatic, and I’ve also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape,” Ronnie explained. “One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She’s like my guardian angel, and now I can’t spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to.”

Ronnie said the procedure has left him “feeling like complete crap,” but he added, “I’m definitely excited to show off the new abs.”

Ronnie will have to wait a few more months before he gets time in front of the camera; Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus as Ronnie’s shore mate, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, finishes up a prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud.