Winnie the Pooh actor Jim Cummings accused of sexual assault, animal abuse by ex-wife: Report

Winnie the Pooh actor Jim Cummings

(Editor’s note: The following article contains descriptions of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and animal abuse.)

Reports have emerged from The Blast regarding court documents from an ongoing case between veteran actor (and longtime voice of Winnie the Pooh) Jim Cummings and his ex-wife Stephanie. In them, Stephanie accuses Cummings of rape, animal abuse, and sustained harassment of her over several years. The couple initially separated in 2011.



The Blast reported the news based on court documents obtained (which were not included in the article), from legal filings between the two in their divorce proceedings. In the documents, Stephanie alleges that Cummings “has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent.”

The court claims speak to a battery of abusive behavior during and after their marriage, from harassment in front of their children (the ) to drug abuse to repeated violations of restraining orders. In the filings, Stephanie also alleges that “…she was raped by Jim in 2013, and allegedly filed a police report over the incident but did not give more detail. In open court testimony, Stephanie describes how she entered rehab after the rape for ‘co-dependency’ and Jim showed up to the facility unannounced and was asked to leave.” She also alleges that Jim attempted to extort sex from her in exchange for the fulfillment of his child support obligations.

For his part, Jim has vehemently denied all allegations. In court, he reportedly claimed that “[Stephanie] will have outbursts of hostility directed at me, and often change in her behavior and attitude comes without warning.” He claimed she threatened to ruin his career, quoting her as saying, “I will go and I will ruin your reputation … I am going to tell people Winnie the Pooh is a woman beating, drug addicted freak!”

Jim Cummings, 66, has voiced Winnie the Pooh since 1998. His other film credits include playing Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, the Tasmanian Devil, and Darkwing Duck.