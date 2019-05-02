Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wed in surprise Vegas ceremony

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Vegas wedding, officiated by Elvis of course

Sorry, Tyrion, but Lady Sansa has a new husband. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married Wednesday night in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.

Officiated by Elvis (naturally), the exchanging of vows took place after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where Joe and the rest of The Jonas Brothers took the stage to perform a medley of hits. Diplo, of all people, was onsite at Chapel L’Amour’s A Little White Wedding Chapel and live streamed the entire ceremony via his Instagram.



“I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life,” Jonas and Turner vowed to one another. “In sickness and in health… forever and ever.”

Also in attendance was R&B crooner Khalid, as well as Joe’s two brothers, Nick and Kevin, who both served as groomsmen. Dan + Shay played an acoustic version of their single “Speechless” for added poignancy.

The newlyweds, who’ve been dating since 2016, closed out the evening by posing coolly outside on the venue’s famous pink Cadillac. Other celebrities who’ve tied the knot at L’Amour include Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

As PEOPLE points out, the surprise ceremony wasn’t merely a Vegas spectacle — online records show that the pop singer and Game of Thrones star had applied for a real marriage license earlier in the day.

Check out video footage and photos from the surprise wedding below.

SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED FUCK THEY REALLY DID THAT pic.twitter.com/MkuYKJIL8I — ophelie | got spoilers (@sophieturnyr) May 2, 2019

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

BY THE POWER VESTED IN THIS FAKE ELVIS, JOE JONAS & AND SOPHIE TURNER ARE NOW HUSBAND & WIFE! CONGRATS TO THE BEAUTIFUL NEWLYWEDS! @joejonas @SophieT ♫ VIVA LAS VEGAS ♫ pic.twitter.com/I4RKr8GVM7 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 2, 2019

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their own (much more luxe) wedding last December.

The Jonas Brothers recently announced a 40-date North American tour, their first such outing in six years; tickets go on sale on Friday and can be purchased here. The trek comes in support of their reunion album, Happiness Begins Now, due out June 7th.