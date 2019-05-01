Jonas Brothers announce 40-date North American reunion tour

Jonas Brothers will hit the road this summer for the first time in six years.
In support of their upcoming reunion album, Happiness Begins, the pop group has mapped out a 40-date North American tour. It kicks off on August 7th in Miami, and includes major shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, United Center in Chicago, and the Chase Center in San Francisco, before wrapping up on October 20th with a date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Bebe Rexha will serve as support for the entirety of the tour.
Tickets go on sale beginning May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets here.
Jonas Brothers’ first full-length album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, is out June 7th. In anticipation, the group is set to perform on the May 11th episode of Saturday Night Live. They’re also scheduled to appear at several radio festivals throughout the month of June, including at Wango Tango in Carson, California.
Jonas Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Carson, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park (Wango Tango)
06/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Capital’s Summertime Ball)
06/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (BLI Summer Jam)
06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (Kiss 108’s KISS Concert)
08/07 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/17 – San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Watch the video for their comeback single, “Sucker”: