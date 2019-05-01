Jonas Brothers announce 40-date North American reunion tour

The Jonas Brothers, photo by Peggy Sirota

Jonas Brothers will hit the road this summer for the first time in six years.

In support of their upcoming reunion album, Happiness Begins, the pop group has mapped out a 40-date North American tour. It kicks off on August 7th in Miami, and includes major shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, United Center in Chicago, and the Chase Center in San Francisco, before wrapping up on October 20th with a date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Bebe Rexha will serve as support for the entirety of the tour.



Tickets go on sale beginning May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets here.

Jonas Brothers’ first full-length album in 10 years, Happiness Begins, is out June 7th. In anticipation, the group is set to perform on the May 11th episode of Saturday Night Live. They’re also scheduled to appear at several radio festivals throughout the month of June, including at Wango Tango in Carson, California.

Jonas Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Carson, CA @ Dignity Health Sports Park (Wango Tango)

06/08 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Capital’s Summertime Ball)

06/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (BLI Summer Jam)

06/16 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (Kiss 108’s KISS Concert)

08/07 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/06 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/17 – San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Watch the video for their comeback single, “Sucker”: