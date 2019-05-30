Judas Priest’s Rob Halford kicks cell phone out of fan’s hand mid-concert: Watch

Judas Priest's Rob Halford, photo by Steven J. Messina

Trying to watch a show over a sea of cell phones can be irritating to a concertgoer, but it also can be a major distraction to the performers themselves. Even the Metal God himself is not impervious to the annoyance, as evidenced by a video showing Rob Halford kicking a phone right out of a fan’s hand at a recent Judas Priest show.

As Blabbermouth points out, video captured during Judas Priest’s May 25th show at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, shows Judas Priest performing the song “Judas Rising”, when suddenly, without missing a beat of the song, Halford sends a front-row fan’s phone flying — and we mean flying — with a swift and powerful kick.



Both a wide view and close-up video can be seen in the YouTube clips below.

A few years ago, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor expressed similar disdain for a front-row fan’s actions, slapping the concertgoer’s phone right out of his hands. And in 2017, more than 60 people at were ejected for busting out their phones at an A Perfect Circle concert, after being warned of a strict no-photos policy.