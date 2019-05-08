Julia Holter announces new 2019 tour dates

Last year, Julia Holter released her fifth studio album, Aviary, which was critically celebrated for its swirling instrumental arrangements and genre-defying blend of classical and modern techniques. Now, in further promotion of the record, the art-pop artist has announced a string of North American tour dates in July.
Holter’s new shows will come on the heels of her vast European tour, which begins at the end of May and spans until the beginning of July. The first American date will find the experimental artist and her touring band — comprised of Corey Fogel (percussion, vocals), Andrew Jones (bass), Dina Maccabee (violin/viola, vocals, electronics), Sarah Belle Reid (trumpet, flugelhorn, electronics), and Tashi Wada (bagpipe, synth) — performing a set at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 19th. She will continue on to Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Santa Fe, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and others from the end of July until the start of August.
Find Holter’s itinerary below.
Julia Holter 2019 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Villa Flor
05/28 – Garda, IT @ Teatro Municipal de Guarda
05/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/01 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/03 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club
06/05 – Goteborg, SE @ Gården Festival
06/07 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/08 – Paris, FR @ Vilette Sonique
06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival
06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
06/16 – Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival
06/17 – Schörndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/19 – Prague, CZ @ NoD
06/20 – Linz, AT @ Rosengarten
06/21 – Vienna, AT@ WUK
06/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/24 – Ferrara, IT @ Cortile Castello Estense
06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
06/26 – Lucerne, CH @ Südpol
06/28 – Jena, DE @ Trafo
06/29 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival
07/04 – Ghent, BE @ Gent Jazz Festival
07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
07/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/24 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
07/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Theater
07/30 – Tijuana, BC @ Moustache
08/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel