Julia Holter announces new 2019 tour dates

Julia Holter, photo by Dicky Bahto

Last year, Julia Holter released her fifth studio album, Aviary, which was critically celebrated for its swirling instrumental arrangements and genre-defying blend of classical and modern techniques. Now, in further promotion of the record, the art-pop artist has announced a string of North American tour dates in July.

Holter’s new shows will come on the heels of her vast European tour, which begins at the end of May and spans until the beginning of July. The first American date will find the experimental artist and her touring band — comprised of Corey Fogel (percussion, vocals), Andrew Jones (bass), Dina Maccabee (violin/viola, vocals, electronics), Sarah Belle Reid (trumpet, flugelhorn, electronics), and Tashi Wada (bagpipe, synth) — performing a set at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 19th. She will continue on to Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Santa Fe, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and others from the end of July until the start of August.



Find Holter’s itinerary below.

Julia Holter 2019 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Guimaraes, PT @ Centro Cultural Villa Flor

05/28 – Garda, IT @ Teatro Municipal de Guarda

05/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/01 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/03 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Glee Club

06/05 – Goteborg, SE @ Gården Festival

06/07 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Vilette Sonique

06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

06/16 – Duisburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

06/17 – Schörndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/19 – Prague, CZ @ NoD

06/20 – Linz, AT @ Rosengarten

06/21 – Vienna, AT@ WUK

06/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/24 – Ferrara, IT @ Cortile Castello Estense

06/25 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

06/26 – Lucerne, CH @ Südpol

06/28 – Jena, DE @ Trafo

06/29 – Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival

07/04 – Ghent, BE @ Gent Jazz Festival

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

07/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/24 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

07/27 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Theater

07/30 – Tijuana, BC @ Moustache

08/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel