Justin Bieber compares Chris Brown to Tupac and Michael Jackson: “You need to reevaluate!”

Justin Bieber and Chris Brown

Justin Bieber continues to thrive amidst his musical hiatus.

On Friday night, Iceland’s natural terror once again stirred up trouble on his Instagram account, this time praising and defending domestic abuse felon Chris Brown.



As you can see below, Bieber shared a photo that compares the R&B singer to Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur, which he paired with an even more dubious caption:

everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial

Of course, it should be noted that Brown has multiple charges and accusations to his name, most of which stem from violent accounts of physical and sexual assault.

That hardly amounts to “a mistake.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week on Instagram, Bieber chided Eminem for not “understanding” the new generation of hip-hop.