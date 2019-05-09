Kacey Musgraves is a magical centaur in surreal “Oh, What a World” video: Watch

Kacey Musgraves' "Oh, What a World" music video

Fresh off her turn as Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala, Kacey Musgraves is back with a new music video for “Oh, What a World”.

A trippy and surreal clip, it stars the country music singer as both a magical centaur (!) and butterfly. There’s also scenes filled with the northern lights and other celestial bodies, a beautiful merman, luminescent jellyfish, and — my personal favorite — a banjo-playing frog.

(Buy: Tickets to Kacey Musgraves’ Upcoming Tour)

Check it out below.

“Oh, What a World” is taken from the stellar Golden Hour, which nabbed the Grammy for Album of the Year back in February. Musgraves is currently supporting the record on her “Oh, What a World Tour”, a lengthy trek that also features festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands. Grab your tickets here.