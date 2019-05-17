Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West reveal name of fourth child

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West recently welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate. Now, Kim has revealed the child’s name: Psalm.

Earlier today, Kim shared a text message she received from Kanye on Mother’s Day, which revealed Psalm’s name as well as his first photo. “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” Kanye wrote.



Psalm West was born May 10th, weighing in at 6lbs and 7z. He is the younger brother to their daughter North, born in 2013, their son Saint, born in 2015, and their daughter Chicago, born in 2018.