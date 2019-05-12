Kanye West performs “Hey Mama” at Mother’s Day staging of Sunday Service: Watch

Kanye performs "Hey Mama" at Sunday Service

Earlier today, Kanye West staged a special Mother’s Day edition of his Sunday Service performance series. Fittingly, Kanye opened the show by playing a recording of Tupac’s “Dear Mama” before Kanye himself took the mic and performed an emotional rendition of “Hey Mama” in tribute to his late mother, Donda West.

The entire performance was streamed live online, which was presented in the same fisheye perspective as was used for his Coachella set last month. Watch video of “Hey Mama” below.



Earlier this week, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West welcomed their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate.