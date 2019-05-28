Menu
Katy Perry to release new single “Never Really Over” this Friday

Pop star's last album, Witness, dropped in 2017

on May 28, 2019, 1:05pm
katy perry "never really over" new song announcement release date
Katy Perry's "Never Really Over" artwork

Katy Perry’s mediocre last album, Witness, might have had listeners questioning the direction of her career. (That Big Brother House stunt didn’t help things either). However, the pop star is set to return with a new single this week to remind fans that she’s nowhere close to throwing in the towel.

The new song is titled “Never Really Over” and marked for a Friday, May 31st release. The 34 year old made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday and included artwork featuring a very liberated and fierce looking Perry.

(Read: The Absolute Worst Pop Lyrics of 2017)

“Never Really Over” follows Perry’s 2018 holiday song, “Cozy Little Christmas”. It also comes just eight months after the singer expressed her desire to take a break from the music world.

In the time since 2017’s Witness, Perry has remained in the spotlight as judge on American Idol. She also engaged in a feud with Taylor Swift and found herself in the middle of the Kesha/Dr. Luke legal battle. Additionally, Perry has been outspoken politically in recent years, throwing her support behind Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, as well turning in a performance at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Revisit Witness single “Chained to the Rhythm”:

