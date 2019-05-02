Keanu Reeves plays a goofy Canadian stuntman in new Toy Story 4 TV spot: Watch

Keanu Reeves in Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

“Kaboom.”

For awhile now, we’ve been wondering who the hell Keanu Reeves would be playing in Toy Story 4. Now, after multiple teasers and trailers, we have an answer, and it’s in the form of a 30-second TV spot that nearly doubles as an in-world TV spot.



As you’ll see ahead, Reeves is playing Duke Caboom, a goofy Canadian stuntman in the vein of Evel Knievel, who rides motorcycles and does all sorts of tricks. Reeves only gets a few lines, but c’mon, that name alone screams genius.

Zoom, zoom below.

Directed by Josh Cooley and written by Stephany Folsom, Toy Story 4 reunites the entire original cast, from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to Joan Cusack and Annie Potts, while also adding new voices in Tony Hale, who plays Forky, in addition to Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny. Watch the latest full-length trailer here.

The movie unboxes June 21st.