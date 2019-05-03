Kelly Clarkson undergoes appendectomy hours after hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Consider Kelly Clarkson the Dave Grohl of pop music.

Just hours after hosting and performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, Clarkson underwent surgery to remove her appendix. The 37-year-old pop star had apparently been suffering from excruciating appendicitis all week, but still pushed through her awards show duties without so much as a flinch.



“Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” Clarkson shared on Twitter. The three-time Grammy winner had her appendectomy first thing early Thursday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She’s now recovering and “feeling awesome.”

Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain 😬 BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix 🤣 #TheShowMustGoOn 💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 2, 2019

Clarkson is next set to appear on The Voice on Monday.

Below, watch Clarkson perform her UglyDolls soundtrack song “Broken & Beautiful” at the ceremony.

If you’ll recall, in 2015, Grohl finished out a Foo Fighters concert in Sweden even after falling off the stage and breaking his leg.