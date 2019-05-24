Kevin Gates has released a new song, "I Got That Dope", which is streaming now. He will open for Cardi B's tour this summer.

Kevin Gates boasts “I Got That Dope” on new song: Stream

Ahead of the Baton Rouge rapper's summer tour dates with Cardi B

on May 24, 2019, 3:54pm
Kevin Gates "I got that dope" new song music releases stream
Kevin Gates, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Kevin Gates made his triumphant return last fall with the acclaimed Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape, his first release since being released from prison. The Baton Rouge rapper is back today with a new song reminding his detractors that he’s not to be underestimated.

Titled “I Got That Dope”, the track finds Gates exercising his versatility — slipping between growling bars and smoothly sung R&B lines — while talking about being a “changed man.” He also name-drops Drake and his OVO label over a production provided by Charlie Heat, known for his work on Kanye West’s I Feel Like Pablo.

(Read: The 25 Worst No. 1 Hip-Hop Songs)

Take a listen below.

“I Got That Dope” follows his “Right Game Wrong N****” single from January and February’s “Let Me See”, a collaboration with Juicy J. This summer, Gates is scheduled to open for Cardi B’s first-ever arena tour; grab your tickets here.

