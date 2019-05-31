Menu
Kevin Gates drops new EP, Only the Generals Gon Understand: Stream

Surprise effort follows last year's acclaimed Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape

by
on May 31, 2019, 12:50pm
0 comments
Kevin Gates, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Kevin Gates is closing out the week with a surprise release. The Baton Rouge rapper has dropped a new EP called Only the Generals Gon Understand.

Comprised of six tracks, the collection features previous single “Big Gangsta” alongside titles like “Yukatan”, “Luv Bug”, “Rich Off”, and World Luv”. Gates let loose the song “I Got That Dope” just a few days ago, but curiously, it doesn’t appear on this new EP.

Today’s effort follows last year’s Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape. Tha well-received project marked Gates’ first release since released from prison.

This summer, Gates will open for Cardi B’s first-ever arena tour. Snag your tickets here.

Stream the full, 18-minute EP below.

Only Generals Gon Understand Artwork:

Only Generals Gon Understand Tracklist:
01. Big Gangsta
02. Yukatán
03. Luv Bug
04. Rich Off
05. World Luv
06. Case Closed

