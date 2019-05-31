Kevin Gates, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Kevin Gates is closing out the week with a surprise release. The Baton Rouge rapper has dropped a new EP called Only the Generals Gon Understand.

Comprised of six tracks, the collection features previous single “Big Gangsta” alongside titles like “Yukatan”, “Luv Bug”, “Rich Off”, and World Luv”. Gates let loose the song “I Got That Dope” just a few days ago, but curiously, it doesn’t appear on this new EP.



Today’s effort follows last year’s Lucas Brasi 3 mixtape. Tha well-received project marked Gates’ first release since released from prison.

This summer, Gates will open for Cardi B’s first-ever arena tour. Snag your tickets here.

Stream the full, 18-minute EP below.

Only Generals Gon Understand Artwork:

Only Generals Gon Understand Tracklist:

01. Big Gangsta

02. Yukatán

03. Luv Bug

04. Rich Off

05. World Luv

06. Case Closed