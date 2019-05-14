Killswitch Engage and Clutch team up for summer 2019 US tour

Killswitch Engage, photo by Melinda Oswandel / Clutch, photo by David Brendan Hall

Metalcore stalwarts Killswitch Engage and heavy rockers Clutch have announced a co-headlining summer U.S. tour that will primarily see the two bands playing cities on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

After Killswitch Engage play a couple of Canadian festival dates just prior to the trek, the tour will officially start July 12th in Syracuse, New York, and run through an August 4th show in Worcester, Massachusetts. Clutch will then travel to Sin City to play the Psycho Las Vegas festival on August 7th.



“We’re excited to hit some of our favorite spots in July and to share the stage with Clutch,” said KsE singer Jesse Leach. “Fun times ahead!”

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon added, “We are really looking forward to heading out on the road with Killswitch Engage. It’ll be a rager.”

Killswitch Engage are currently wrapping up a co-headlining tour with Parkway Drive, which will culminate with both bands playing the Sonic Temple festival this coming weekend in Columbus, Ohio. We caught the pair’s recent show in New York City, and you can see our pics here.

Clutch, meanwhile, will follow the summer tour with a previously announced fall trek with Dropkick Murphys and Hatebreed that kicks off September 20th.

Killswitch Engage and Clutch Summer 2019 Tour Dates:

07/08 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete #

07/11 — London, ON @ Rocks The Park #

07/12 — Syracuse, NY @ SI Hall

07/13 — Inwood, WV @ Shiley Acres

07/14 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

07/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

07/18 — Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock & Casino

07/19 — Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest #

07/20 — Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest ^

07/20 — OshKosh, WI @ Rock USA #

07/22 — Tulsa, OK @ The Brady Theater

07/23 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/25 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center

07/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Outdoors

07/27 — Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal #

07/27 — Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival ^

07/28 — Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal ^

07/28 — Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival #

07/30 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

08/03 — Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

08/04 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoors

08/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas ^

^ = Clutch festival date

# = Killswitch Engage festival date