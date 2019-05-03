King Crimson’s full catalog has finally arrived on Apple Music

King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King

King Crimson have finally made their entire catalog available for online streaming. Today, all 13 of their albums — from 1969’s In the Court of the Crimson King through 2003’s The Power to Believe — have been officially added to Apple Music’s library.

After being longtime streaming platform holdouts, the prog-rock legends have changed course as they commemorate their 50th anniversary. Following the Apple Music debut, the band’s full discography is expected to come to Spotify and other streaming services on June 10th — just in time for the kick-off of King Crimson’s celebratory world tour.



“The reason we’ve been slow on Spotify is that, unlike apparently the whole of the rest of the industry that’s been telling us that physical is dead, we’ve had rising physical sales for probably the last 10 years. But that argument was valid for a while, and it isn’t anymore,” King Crimson manager David Singleton previously explained of the UK group’s decision to go digital.

“In the end, our prime function is to serve the music and make the music available,” added Singleton, “and Spotify has now definitely become one of the places that people, particularly younger people, find music.”

King Crimson will further toast their anniversary with new reissues, a new documentary, commemorative merchandise, a coffee table book centered on In the Court of the Crimson King, and even a new edition of Sid Smith’s out-of-print biography on the band.

Below, stream all of In the Court of the Crimson King. Find their entire catalog on Apple Music.

Grab tickets to the band’s world tour here.

King Crimson follow other former streaming music holdouts like Radiohead and Thom Yorke. After famously calling Spotify “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse”, the Radiohead frontman made his entire solo catalog available online in 2017.