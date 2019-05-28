Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington enters rehab: Report

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has reportedly checked himself into rehab for stress and alcohol use.

Page Six reports that Harington, 32, entered a facility in Connecticut shortly before the show’s series finale earlier this month.



An unnamed friend of Harrington told Page Six that the ending of Game of Thrones “really hit him hard.” “He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” the friend explained. “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.”

Update: A rep for Harington confirmed to TMZ that “he has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Harington portrayed Jon Snow for eight season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. In the lead up to the show’s finale, he spoke candidly about how his character’s arc impacted him personally.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back,” he told Variety in an interview published back in March. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is fucking terrifying. That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”

In a separate interview with Esquire, Harington admitted to having a “full-on breakdown” after filming his final scenes for GOT.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine … I felt fine … I felt fine … then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit …Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just fucking broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again,” he recounted. “But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned … It felt like they were unceremoniously for the last time ripping off this character.”

Harington is currently undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation, and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, Page Six reports.