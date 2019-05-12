Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kodak Black arrested in Miami on federal weapons charges

He was detained prior to his performance at Rolling Loud

by
on May 11, 2019, 10:09pm
0 comments
Kodak Black
Kodak Black

Kodak Black once again find himself in trouble with the law.

The Miami Herald reports that the “Gnarly” rapper was arrested by federal and local authorities on weapons charges. He was detained shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Saturday.

Last month, Kodak Black was detained at the US-Canadian border after being found possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After posting bail, the rapper famously left the police station by covering his face with dollar bills.

Previous Story
Trump likens Pete Buttigieg to Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman
Next Story
Lil Wayne cancels Rolling Loud Festival appearance in protest of police checkpoint
No comments