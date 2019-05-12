Kodak Black arrested in Miami on federal weapons charges

Kodak Black

Kodak Black once again find himself in trouble with the law.

The Miami Herald reports that the “Gnarly” rapper was arrested by federal and local authorities on weapons charges. He was detained shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Saturday.



Last month, Kodak Black was detained at the US-Canadian border after being found possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After posting bail, the rapper famously left the police station by covering his face with dollar bills.