Kodak Black’s bail revoked after judge concludes he is “a danger to the community”

Kodak Black

Kodak Black will remain behind bars as he awaits trial on federal weapons charges.

Earlier this month, the “Gnarly” rapper was arrested by federal and local authorities on weapons charges. He was detained shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. According to an indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida, he is accused of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement when attempting to purchase a firearm on two occasions over the last year.



On Wednesday, Judge Federico Moreno rescinded Black’s bail after concluding that “he’s a danger to the community,” according to Pitchfork.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Black was already out on bond awaiting trial in South Carolina on criminal sexual conduct charges. Additionally, last month he was detained at the US-Canadian border after being found possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After posting bail, the rapper famously left the police station by covering his face with hundred dollar bills.

“I’m very concerned with the type of guns he wanted to get a hold of … and that he has a prior [criminal history],” Judge Moreno said. “He was out on bond [from the South Carolina case], and he committed an offense. I think he’s a danger to the community because he wants to have access to guns.”

Kodak Black will remain in jail until his trial begins in September.