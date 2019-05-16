Kung Fury 2 locks production start after securing financing

Kung Fury

He’s the best damn cop in the world, and he’s coming back.

Kung Fury 2, the full-length sequel to the 2015 cult B-movie short, is finally ready to flying jump kick its way to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the over-the-top action comedy has secured a new investor and locked in a production start date.



With Argent Pictures already co-financing and co-producing the project, Creasun Entertainment USA has now signed on to co-produce, taking a majority stake in the flick. Creasun is the new Los Angeles-based financing and production of Creasun Media, a Shanghai-based visual effects and production powerhouse run by Minglu Ma. Ma and George Acogny also head the LA wing.

With the money secured, Kung Fury creator and star David Sandberg will begin production on the long anticipated sequel on July 29th, with filming set to take place in Bulgaria and Germany. In addition starring as the titular Kung Fury and directing the film, Sandberg is co-producing and co-wrote the script with Tyler Burton Smith.

The campy production has some major stars attached, including Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is set to play the American president.

There are also a ton of producers on the project; in addition to Ma, Acogny, and Sandberg, other credited producers include Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Renzo of Argent Pictures; Pelle Strandberg (along with Sandberg) of Laser Unicorns; David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt of KatzSmith Productions (the team behind It); Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films; and even Fassbender through DMC Film.

Read THR‘s synopsis of Kung Fury 2 below, followed by the full 30-minute short that started all this madness.

“The action is set in 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. His Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. But after the tragic death of one of their members causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.”