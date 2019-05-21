Menu
Used Kurt Cobain paper pizza plate sells for $23,000

The 1990-era plate features a handwritten concert setlist and pizza stains

on May 21, 2019, 1:37pm
image

A random, but delectable slice of Nirvana history has just been sold for nearly $23,000.

Shortly before taking the stage at Washington, DC’s historic 9:30 Club on April 23rd, 1990, frontman Kurt Cobain chowed down on some pizza. Afterward, he used his paper plate to jot down a setlist for that evening’s Nirvana concert. Now, almost three decades later, that same used paper plate has fetched a whopping $22,400 during an auction held by California’s Julien’s Auctions.

The plate, whose setlist was handwritten with a black Sharpie marker, also features a “distinct pizza stain on the back,” according to a letter of authenticity provided by Johnny Riggs of the band THUD, who opened for Nirvana that night. “That makes it more cool than just a piece of paper. It’s a lightly-stained pizza plate from Kurt’s own meal!”

(Read: Revisiting the Tragic Last Days of Kurt Cobain)

kurt cobain pizza plate setlist auction Used Kurt Cobain paper pizza plate sells for $23,000

The same auction house also sold an old Cobain sweater for $75,000 this past Saturday. The sweater was reportedly worn by the Nirvana frontman during his last official photoshoot.

cobain sweater last photoshoot auction Used Kurt Cobain paper pizza plate sells for $23,000

Pricey Nirvana collectors items are nothing new to the auction world. Previously, a hospital gown that Cobain wore during the band’s epic Reading Festival performance was estimated to nab more than $50,000 last year. And in 2015, Cobain’s iconic green cardigan from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged set was purchased for a jaw-dropping $137,000.

