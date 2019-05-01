CJ Ramone on the Mixed Politics of The Ramones

Kyle Meredith With... CJ Ramone

CJ Ramone, formerly of The Ramones, joins today’s Kyle Meredith With… to discuss his new album, The Holy Spell, and how it pays tribute to a musician he’s worked with on previous records. He also discusses Starcrawler’s cover of “Pet Sematary”, Kanye West and Justin Timberlake’s fandom of The Ramones, the political environment of The Ramones, and the possibility of retirement.

